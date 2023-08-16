'Suits' to 'Boston Legal': Best legal dramas on OTT

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 16, 2023 | 01:15 am 2 min read

For the love of legal dramas, here are five series that should be on your watchlist

When it comes to TV shows, legal drama is one of those genres that is worth binge-watching. With scripts often written so tightly and accurately, legal dramas have shown us what usually goes inside a courtroom. Such shows not only present new legal stories but also depict what happens at legal companies and in attorneys' lives. Here are five must-watch legal dramas on OTT.

'Boston Legal'

A direct spin-off and continuation to The Practice series, Boston Legal features James Spader, William Shatner, and Candice Bergen, among others. Directed by David E Kelley, the legal comedy-drama is a fun watch with five seasons that aired between 2004 and 2008. The critically acclaimed show was also nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards with at least 26 nods. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Suits'

A favorite legal drama series of many, Suits is a must-watch show. Created and written by Aaron Korsh, the series starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, and Katherine Heigl, among others, premiered in 2011. The series revolves around attorney Harvey Specter (Macht) and his associate Mike Ross (Adams), who has a photographic memory. You can catch it on Netflix.

'Reasonable Doubt'

Another interesting series that should be on your watchlist is Raamla Mohamed's Reasonable Doubt. The show features Emayatzy Corinealdi as a corporate defense lawyer who navigates her life while dealing with some high-profile, challenging lawsuits. While the first season premiered in September 2022, it was renewed for a second season in April this year. Watch it on Hulu or Disney+ Hotstar (in India).

'The Good Wife'

Created by Robert King and Michelle King, the series is said to be influenced massively by several real-life events, including the sex scandal involving Bill Clinton. Starring Julianna Margulies, Christine Baranski, Josh Charles, and Matthew Goode, among others, it also saw Chris Noth as a recurring character. The series had seven seasons which aired from 2009-16. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema.

'Your Honor'

Adapted from the Israeli series titled Kvodo, Your Honor is an American legal drama series starring Bryan Cranston in the lead. The show first premiered in December 2020 before it went off-air in March this year. After the first season, which ended in February 2021, it returned with its second and final season in January. You can watch it on JioCinema.

