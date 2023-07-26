'King The Land' tops Netflix's global list: Other most-streamed series

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 26, 2023 | 06:26 pm 3 min read

List of top 10 most-viewed non-English series on Netflix

Despite language barriers, K-dramas, Japanese anime, and Indian web series have managed to captivate audiences worldwide, as evidenced by Netflix's Global Top 10 list. Junho and YoonA's romance drama King The Land has reigned supreme—securing the top position in the coveted "Global Top 10 Non-English TV Series" on Netflix. Here's a closer look at all the top-ranking non-English TV shows and films on Netflix.

'King The Land,' 'Burn the House Down'

According to Netflix's website, King The Land, which premiered on June 17, has achieved a tremendous record of 4.7M views and 65.1M viewing hours in the past week. Following closely behind is the Japanese drama, Burn the House Down, which premiered on July 13, and has garnered a staggering 3.5M views. The thriller drama is based on Moyashi Fujisawa's popular eponymous manga series.

'Kohrra,' 'My Happy Marriage'

Featuring Barun Sobti in the lead, Kohrra has created quite a stir since its release on July 15. The series has secured the third position on the coveted list boasting an impressive 2.4M views. Whereas, My Happy Marriage—a Japanese Netflix Original anime—based on the novel Hepburn: Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon, closely followed the Hindi-language series with a staggering 2.1M views.

'Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2,' 'Celebrity'

The second installment of the Japanese manga-based series, Jujutsu Kaisen was already in buzz even before its premiere on Netflix on July 6. The supernatural dark fantasy anime accumulated 1.8M views, making it the fifth most-viewed series on the Global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, the K-drama Celebrity, featuring Park Gyu-young and Kang Min-hyuk in the lead took on the sixth position on the list.

'Zom 100,' 'See You In My 19th Life'

The Japanese anime series Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has become a fan favorite, with an astounding 1.6M views and 19M viewing hours, securing the seventh position on the Global Top 10 list. Competing closely with this anime is the K-drama See You In My 19th Life, a unique romance drama that revolves around lost love, which garnered an impressive 1.5M views.

'Record of Ragnarok,' 'The Surrogacy'

Toward the end, another Japanese anime, Record of Ragnarok, made its way onto the Global List. It is about how the "Gods Council" assembles every 1,000 years to determine the fate of humanity. On a rare note, the list also features a Mexican drama, The Surrogacy—which revolves around a woman who finds herself abandoned with her newborn son after being coerced into surrogacy.

