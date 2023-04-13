Entertainment

5 K-dramas to look forward to in coming months

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 13, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Time to update your watchlist with these highly-anticipated K-drama series coming in 2023

There is no denying that our watchlist is dominated by K-dramas and we cannot get enough! The coming months will bring an array of K-drama titles, including cheesy rom-coms, such as A Chance Encounter to political thrillers like Queenmakers and action comedies like Doona. As the Hallyu's popularity is on the rise, we have gathered five most-anticipated K-dramas you should keep on your radar!

'Queenmaker'

Releasing on Friday (April 14) on Netflix, Queenmaker is a highly-anticipated political drama that is helmed by Oh Jin-suk and written by Moon Ji-young. Featuring Kim Hee-ae and Moon So-ri, the drama will tell a gripping tale of two women—Hwang Do-hee and the labor rights lawyer Oh Seung-sook who will come together to create a just and truthful world.

'A Chance Encounter'

One of the highly-anticipated K-dramas of 2023, A Chance Encounter, previously titled Run Into You, follows the story of two people who meet by chance through fascinating time travel and get stuck in the year 1987. The 16-episode mystery, rom-com drama is scripted by Baek So-yeon and directed by Kang Soo-yeon. It is set to premiere on May 1 on TBA.

'Black Knight'

Whether you are an avid K-drama fan or not, this series is a must-watch! Coming on May 12 on Netflix, the sci-fi show will have a total of 12 episodes. Based on the webtoon Delivery Driver by Lee Yoon-gyun, the series is set in 2071, in the dystopian future. With an intriguing plot, the series has the potential to be the next big hit.

'Bloodhounds'

Bloodhounds, previously titled Hunting Dogs will premiere on Netflix on June 9 (dates are subject to change). Helmed by Jason Kim, the thriller series will revolve around three daring youths who take the path of a money-lending business and target rich and powerful people who prey on the weak. Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, and Jung Da-eun will headline the project.

'Doona'

If you are looking for something light-hearted, then Doona is for you! Created by Lee Jung-hyo, the series is the official adaptation of the popular webtoon The Girl Downstairs. Featuring Bae Suzy as Lee Doo-na, the story will revolve around a college student who discovers that she will be sharing an apartment with an ex-K-pop singer. Doona will premiere on Netflix in October.