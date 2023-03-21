Entertainment

Nam Joo-hyuk begins military service: Actor's top shows to watch

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023, 04:23 pm 3 min read

K-drama star Nam Joo-hyuk began his military service

South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk, who rose to prominence with his stint in the romantic drama series Twenty-Five Twenty-One, has enlisted for his mandatory military service. In wake of the announcement, fans of the star are obviously sad. Since admirers won't be able to witness Nam's impeccable performance for a while, let's take a look at some of the iconic K-dramas he's appeared in.

Why does this story matter?

As per South Korean law, all able-bodied men have to complete 18 to 21 months of mandatory military service before they turn 30.

Before Nam's enlistment procedure, BTS member J-Hope notably became the second member of the K-pop group after Jin to enlist.

Meanwhile, other Korean actors and K-pop stars are also moving forward with their enlistment procedure, including The Glory actor Lee Do-hyun.

Check out the official announcement post

'Twenty-Five Twenty-One' (2022)

One of the most talked about shows of the previous year, tvN's Twenty-Five Twenty-One is a romantic series, which recorded the highest audience ratings in South Korea in 2022. Featuring Nam alongside Kim Tae-ri and Choi Hyun-Wook, the series is set against South Korean financial crises and revolves around a teenage fencer who has big ambitions. Nam's relatable performance was widely appreciated by fans.

'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo' (2016)

In the mood to watch a light-hearted romcom series? Head straight to watch Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, in which Nam played the character Jung Joon-hyung—a talented swimmer who falls in love with the titular character who is a weightlifter. A classic friends-to-lovers trope, the storyline features the lead characters always bickering and bantering before they realize their true, innate feelings for each other.

'The Light in Your Eyes' (2019)

Since his debut in 2014's The Idle Mermaid, Nam has transformed himself into a seasoned actor, who has the ability to portray any character with conviction. His performance as Lee Joon-ha in The Light in Your Eyes was highly praised by fans and critics alike. The fantasy drama encircled a young man who falls in love with a time-traveling woman, played by Han Ji-min.

'The Bride of Habaek' (2017)

Nam-led The Bride of Habaek was well-received by fans, majorly due to the actor's incredible chemistry with co-star Shin Se-kyung. It revolved around Nam, a water god, who arrives on Earth in search of a powerful stone and falls in love with Shin. The show then progresses to show how the two characters navigate obstacles to be with each other.