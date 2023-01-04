Lifestyle

5 Korean makeup trends to try in 2023

Written by Sneha Das Jan 04, 2023, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Korean makeup trends are the most popular in the beauty industry

South Korea is always leading when it comes to viral and popular makeup trends. Last year, people went gaga over unique makeup looks like mauve lips, Y2K makeup, and idol lashes. This year, we will also witness some interesting and fresh Korean makeup trends that would impress many makeup enthusiasts. Here are five trends that are set to rule 2023.

Futuristic makeup look

The futuristic and expressive look with bright and mood-lifting shades and textures will be quite a hit in 2023. Inspired by the metaverse, this look involves experimental and celestial makeup that looks out of the world. For a Euphoria-inspired look, you can opt for reverse neon eyeliner, pearlescent skin, bold lips, metallic eyeshadow, and gem-studded eyes. This look is fashionable and classy.

Caramel blush

While caramel lipsticks caught everyone's attention last year, caramel blushes will take the center stage this year. A flush of caramel blush on the cheeks will give you a sunkissed glow and make your skin look naturally healthy. You can go for a light brown or bronzed blush with a warm undertone and a matte finish to rock the look.

Plump and juicy lips

Plump and juicy lips are all to rule 2023 as it makes your lips look healthy, nourished, and ultra-glossy. A blurred definition on the lips will make them look more full and attractive. It will give you a tinted and natural look. First, dab some lip tint on your lips and then apply a tinted light gloss to flaunt a gorgeous pout.

Feathery and natural eyebrows

2023 is all about embracing your natural looks and flaunting them as much as possible. Instead of stiff and straight brows, go for natural and feathery brows that look voluminous. Blackpink artists and several Korean models are going for a fluffier eyebrow look that appears more natural. Use light hair-like strokes with an ultra-fine eyebrow pencil to enhance your natural brows.

Clumpy lashes

If you think clumpy lashes define a makeup disaster, then you are far from right! It is going to be a major makeup trend in 2023. This eyelash makeup hack will instantly amp up your eyes, giving them a more defined and wider appearance. You can use some mascara with fine bristles and go a little crazy with the application.