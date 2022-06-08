Lifestyle

5 different types of face powders

Know the difference between different face powders before choosing the perfect one.

A face powder is an essential makeup product in your beauty kit as it helps to set your foundation and prevents your face from looking greasy, oily, and messed up, especially during the summers. It acts as a mattifier and some of them also help to hide your acne, pores, and fine lines. Here are five different types of face powders you can try.

#1 Loose powder

Loose powders usually come in a small jar and have a finer consistency. It gives light coverage and a natural finish and helps your makeup last long. It helps to control excess oil and keeps the makeup base non-shiny, matte and fresh-looking. They are lightweight and perfect for oily and combination skin. High-quality ones can also blur wrinkles and offer a soft finish.

#2 Pressed powder

Pressed powders come in a compact form along with a soft sponge for easy application. They are more pigmented than loose powders. They usually contain ingredients like waxes and silicon that are turned into a semi-solid form. They offer good coverage and can even be used stand-alone without a foundation. They are great for touch-ups and prevent your makeup from sliding off your face.

#3 Banana powder

Banana Powder is the new talk of the town in the beauty circle. It's a yellow-toned powder that comes in an ultra-fine consistency. It helps to set your concealer, reduces shine, and color corrects any skin redness. It's perfect for those who have blemishes and dark circles. It gives a nice warm highlighting texture to your skin and makes your makeup last longer.

#4 Mineral powder

Available in both loose and pressed forms, mineral powders are made of tiny micro-particles that were actually natural substances found deep in the Earth. These powders don't contain any synthetic ingredients and depend on minerals to give pigment or sun protection to the product. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, these powders offer breathable coverage. They are great for sensitive and oily skin.

#5 Powder foundation

If you want to go a bit light on your makeup but also want foundation-like coverage, then powder foundations are the perfect choice for you. These powders are ideal for oily skin types who do not want their face to look shiny and greasy with liquid or cream foundations. These powders are tinted and come in a compact formula, giving a natural finish.