5 amazing skincare benefits of glycolic acid

Written by Sneha Das Apr 19, 2022

Derived from sugarcane, glycolic acid is a great magical ingredient to add to your skincare routine. It is a water-soluble alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that has taken over the skincare industry and is often found in serums, chemical peels, and moisturizers. Having anti-aging properties, glycolic acid is effective in treating acne and helps to maintain the natural pH balance of your skin.

#1 Has anti-aging properties

Glycolic acid is well-known for its anti-aging properties. It helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by boosting collagen production and increasing skin hydration. Collagen is what keeps your skin plump and soft, the absence of which can lead to sagging skin. Glycolic acid also reduces hyperpigmentation and dark spots and revitalizes the skin, giving you a healthy, youthful, and smooth complexion.

#2 Helps to reduce acne

Packed with anti-bacterial properties, glycolic acid is extremely effective in fighting acne and various other skin conditions. It can reach deep within the skin pores and eliminate debris and dead skin cells that are responsible for causing blackheads and whiteheads. It maintains the natural moisture balance and prevents your skin from producing excess oil that can cause breakouts.

#3 Exfoliates your skin

Lack of exfoliation can cause dead skin cell build-up. Glycolic acid is an extremely effective exfoliant, probably the best in AHAs when it comes to removing dead skin cells. Dead skin cells are known to clog pores and cause breakouts. Chemical exfoliation reveals a fresh and healthy layer of skin, reduces the appearance of pores, and makes your complexion lighter and brighter.

#4 Hydrates your skin

Glycolic acid also helps to ward off dryness and makes your skin soft, plump, and hydrated. Categorized as a humectant just like hyaluronic acid, it smoothens and brightens your skin by attracting water from the air to the skin surface, leaving it super hydrated and nourished. Using a glycolic acid serum at bedtime will give you clearer skin the next morning.

#5 Reduces sun damage

Exposure to the harmful UV rays of the sun can cause melasma, age spots, sunburn, and trigger hyperpigmentation issues. Glycolic acid contains antioxidants that are effective in treating sun damage. It fades the dark spots caused by sun damage and makes your skin appear clearer. However, apply it only at night and never more than twice a week, depending on what the product suggests.