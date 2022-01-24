Lifestyle

5 anti-aging foods to include in your diet

5 anti-aging foods to include in your diet

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 24, 2022, 08:04 pm 2 min read

Which of these superfoods are a part of your diet?

We can't stop the aging process, but we can definitely slow it down. Experts opine that a diet is a key tool to slow biological aging and boost longevity. What you eat shows on your skin. So if you want to look young, then choose foods that are known to keep you young. Here are some anti-aging superfoods you should eat.

Number 1 Herbs and vegetables

Image is used for representation purposes

Almost every vegetable is filled with antioxidants that fight free radicals known for making you look older. Besides, they are full of nutrients our body relies on to keep us healthy. Vegetables not only help in weight loss, but regular consumption can help repair cells. Ginger, rosemary, turmeric, cinnamon, and red pepper add flavor, thus keeping you from adding extra sugar or salt.

Number 2 Walnuts

Image is used for representation purposes

Walnuts play an important role in building endurance as they contain omega-3s, fat, fiber, protein, minerals, and vitamins. As per research, women who consumed walnuts during their middle age looked healthier as compared to those who didn't. Walnuts are also beneficial for your heart health as they lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides. They also help maintain a healthy level of blood pressure.

Number 3 Blueberries

Blueberries can be consumed in various forms.

Blueberries can curb your sugar cravings. They are full of antioxidants that fight free radicals. Studies have also shown consuming blueberries aids brain health, heart health, and lowers the danger of various cancers. Blueberries are also full of vitamin C and fiber. They help nurture cellular protection and skin health. From a smoothie to dessert, there are many ways to have blueberries.

Number 4 Pears

Image is used for representation purposes

These sweet bell-shaped fruits come with numerous health benefits. They are loaded with antioxidants. dietary fiber and healthy plant compounds. Pears contain flavanols that can reduce the risk of dementia. vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, potassium, and copper. The procyanidins that are found in pears lower the stiffness in heart tissue resulting in easy blood pumping throughout the body.

Number 5 Beans and legumes

Image is used for representation purposes

Beans contain healthy fat-free protein that works to keep you young. They have minerals, fiber, vitamins that help in maintaining heart and gut health. Legumes are known to avert chronic diseases, lower blood sugar, keep away certain cancers, and help you maintain a healthy weight. You can easily enjoy beans in your soups, vegetables, salads, and stews. Try to eat fresh beans and legumes.