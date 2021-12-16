Lifestyle 5 muffin recipes to complement your weight loss journey

Craving some cute little muffins? But your weight loss regime is preventing you from having these sweet baked desserts. Muffins are usually loaded with calories and sugar but don't worry, you can easily customize the ingredients and whip up some healthy and mouth-watering muffins in no time. Read on to know about these muffin recipes that will complement your weight loss journey.

Dates and Pistachio Muffins are prepared with ragi flour, whole wheat flour, walnuts, pistachios along with a hit of cardamom for that heavenly flavor. These muffins are extremely healthy and nutritious. Also, they are not overly sweet and you can savor them guilt-free. You can opt for jaggery or muscovado sugar for that added sweetness.

#2 Healthy Banana Muffins

Banana Muffins are easy and convenient to make and most importantly they are extremely healthy and tasty. These cute little balls of goodness are prepared with oats, whole wheat flour, eggs, melted coconut oil, and sweet ripe bananas. Bananas are inherently sweet, so you don't need to add an extra sweetener. You can also add some oat bran for extra fiber.

#3 Lemon and Blueberry Muffins

Lemon and Blueberry Muffins contain loads of nutrition. Lemon is a great source of Vitamin C and can also help you control your weight. This is why it is also often consumed with hot water for a detox. Blueberries are a powerhouse of antioxidants and can also prevent heart issues, blood sugar and improve eye health. Greek yogurt gives them a protein punch.

#4 Apple and Carrot Muffins

Apple and Carrot Muffins combine the benefits of two extremely high-fiber foods - carrots and apples. Both these ingredients are low in calories and perfect for weight loss. These muffins make for the perfect go-to breakfast as they are wholesome and hearty. Plus, they are gluten-free and naturally sweetened. This recipe is prepared with almond flour or oats, flaxseeds, and some cinnamon.

#5 Healthy Chocolate Muffins

Craving some hint of chocolate in your muffins? Don't worry, chocolate muffins can be healthy as well. To prepare these, you need white whole wheat flour, unsweetened cocoa, some chocolate chips, greek yogurt, and honey. You can also add a hint of cinnamon to give a subtle warmth and flavor. Just pop one of these if you are craving something sweet.