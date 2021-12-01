Lifestyle 5 ways to revamp your bedtime routine

5 ways to revamp your bedtime routine

A bedtime routine consists of the things you do every night just before hitting the bed

A bedtime routine consists of the things you do every night, in the one hour before you hit the sack. Bedtime routines may keep changing, but a good routine includes calming activities like taking deep breaths, book reading, skincare, or meditation. Incorporating a schedule trains your brain to know that sleep time is near and so, it also starts winding down.

Context Why does this story matter?

Studies have shown that people with inadequate sleep have increased hunger pangs and this might increase the chances of being overweight. Another study has found that an improper sleeping routine has an equal impact on the functioning of the brain as alcohol intoxication. Less sleep means increased CRP (C-reactive protein that gets released with stress). Aren't these enough reasons to revamp your bedtime routine?

#1 Ditch your electronic devices

Those who look forward to binging on Netflix late at night need to stop right away. Screen time near bed time affects the quality of sleep. Our phones emit a powerful blue light that tricks our brain into thinking that it's daytime, leading to inadequate melatonin production. Melatonin is what maintains our circadian rhythm, a process that regulates our sleep-wake cycle.

#2 Choose a feasible bedtime and follow it religiously

Fix a sleep time and stick to it. When you make an effort to follow your schedule, your brain starts understanding that bed time is near and fatigue will naturally set in. Being naturally tired ensures you fall asleep quickly. Most importantly, ensure that you don't get up for anything after you are in the bed.

#3 Practice meditation to relax your mind

To further help your mind relax, start practicing meditation at night. If you are also one of those people who find it hard to meditate, don't stress. You don't need to get into anything snazzy. Just close your eyes and breathe for a few minutes. A deep breathing session also helps tremendously. A relaxed mind translates into a good night's sleep.

#4 Stretch your body, practice yoga

Your body needs the same amount of attention as your mind to help you sleep better. Practice a few stretching exercises at night, you can find lots of them on the internet. Give yoga a try, the age-old science has multiple poses that can help you unwind after a long day's work and relax your body to prepare for a good night's sleep.

#5 A hot shower, some therapeutic music

A warm and aromatic bath will soothe you both physically and mentally. Music also acts as therapy for people who have trouble sleeping. A study says that over 60% of people listen to music to get a good sleep. Choose something relaxing and calming, such as rain and ocean wave sounds. We guarantee that you will be out in no time.