Here's how you can get rid of post-festive bloating

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 07:21 pm

Start by replacing your unhealthy foods with easily-prepared healthy foods and drinks

It's time to bid farewell to all the Diwali sweets, snacks, namkeens, and loads of unhealthy foods. Now, everyone wants to quickly get rid of the festival-induced bloating but it is crucial to not rush onto anything. Start by replacing your unhealthy foods with easily-prepared healthy foods and drinks to help yourself in overcoming the extra fat. Here are some suggestions.

Maintenance

Ginger and cinnamon water reduce inflammation, balance overall health

We usually look for a variety of detox teas to get rid of bloating. However, you should try ginger and cinnamon water to soothe your stomach, reduce unhealthy munching, and prevent further weight gain. Cinnamon also helps regulate blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, ginger controls your hunger pangs, lowers down cholesterol levels, and reduces inflammation. So, try them out if you haven't.

Fruits & curd

Time to fill your plate with loads of fruits, curd

We know that fruits are packed with all the essential nutrients. Fruits like grapefruit, apples, berries, oranges, and kiwi not only help you detox after the festival but also prevent bloating. Additionally, did you know that curd is an excellent fat burner? It's time to fill your plate with loads of fruits and curd.

Drink

Fennel seed water is great for digestion

Now that we all are running to get back on our weight loss journeys, let's try out different, lesser-known methods on how to burn fat and reduce bloating. Try adding a teaspoon of fennel seeds to a glass of hot water. Have this for a few days and you will witness umpteen benefits, like easy and quick digestion. Note: Do not boil the seeds.

Sleep

Getting enough sleep to rejuvenate your body mentally and physically

Getting rid of excessive fat is not just about choosing the right foods, but also about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To begin with, follow the routine of adequate sleep to overcome the fatigue; it will also help your body recover mentally and physically. Once you start sleeping for 7-8 hours daily, you can start a workout routine.