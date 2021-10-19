Don't like coffee? You are missing out on these benefits

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Oct 19, 2021, 08:07 pm

According to studies, coffee lowers the risk of type 2 diabetes

For a lot of people, coffee is a quick fix to their busy day. Besides accelerating your energy, it provides plenty of health benefits that you might not be aware of. In addition, did you know that coffee also helps reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and could even make you a better athlete? Well, grab your cup of coffee and keep reading!

Energy levels

Coffee boosts your energy levels and refines mood

When you have coffee, the caffeine gets absorbed into your bloodstream and then moves toward your brain. It further blocks the inhibitory neurotransmitter adenosine that enhances a stimulant effect. This refines your energy levels and mood. Caffeine is a very popular psychoactive substance consumed worldwide to boost energy levels. Many people also drink coffee before a workout for a better effect.

Diabetes

It may reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes

The good news for people with diabetes is that black coffee does not seem to increase the levels of blood sugar directly. In fact, according to studies, coffee can lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. If you are a coffee lover, you may cut down that risk by a solid 23-50%. This is applicable in especially younger and middle-aged women.

Health risks

Coffee may lower the risk of a heart stroke

Although coffee may increase blood pressure for a small period of time, studies have shown that drinkers of this beverage cut short the possibility of heart stroke by 20% and cardiovascular diseases by 17%. Experts have said that coffee may help you live longer as it decreases the chances of premature death and cancer as well. What more is needed, really!

Other benefits

What are some other benefits of coffee?

Numerous studies have been conducted worldwide and they have shown evidence that caffeine can reduce the risk of other major diseases like Parkinson's. It may also help you fight anxiety and depression. Caffeine contains vitamins B2, B5, and B3 that are indeed essential for your body. Now, go drink your favorite coffee and get ready to ace your day and life!