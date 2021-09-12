Here's all you need to know about lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance is fairly common and affects almost 75% of the global population. It occurs due to the absence of lactase, a digestive enzyme that facilitates the breakdown of lactose, which is the main carbohydrate found in dairy products, into glucose and galactose. This results in several digestive issues that can create a negative impact on a person's life. Here is more on it.

First off, what are the symptoms of lactose intolerance

Some of the symptoms of lactose intolerance include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and bloating. They may appear within or after 30 minutes of consumption of foods containing lactose. If these symptoms occur repeatedly and cause trouble, it is best to see a doctor as soon as possible as they will walk you through the risk factors and suggest other calcium-rich foods or supplements as substitutes.

Now, the three types of lactose intolerance

Lactose intolerance is of three types. Those are: Primary lactose intolerance: This is the most common type that happens due to aging. Secondary lactose intolerance: This occurs when the small intestine decreases the production of lactase after an injury/illness. Congenital or developmental lactose intolerance: This refers to a disorder where infants are unable to break down lactose in formula/breast milk. This is usually hereditary.

Are there any ways to prevent lactose intolerance?

Presently, there are no ways to induce the production of lactase in the body. The straightforward treatment is abstaining or completely terminating the intake of milk. But you can still consume milk varieties that are lactose-free. Further, not all dairy products have high lactose content so those too can be an option. Also, avoid cheese, butter, yogurt, etc. as they are derived from milk.

What are the lactose-free dietary sources?

For lactose-intolerant people, the safest option is a diet free of that molecule. And don't worry, a lactose-free diet isn't devoid of zesty foods. In fact, fruits, vegetables, beans, and seeds, including pineapple, mangoes, berries, broccoli, carrots, zucchini, eggs, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, barley, wheat, etc. fit in that category. Other lactose-free dietary sources include beef, lamb, chicken, soy foods, and nuts.