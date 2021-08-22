#HealthBytes: Struggling with belly fat? Following these tips will help

Struggling to lose the mass on your tummy? Follow these tips

Fat accumulation around the tummy does not just affect those with a higher BMI, but thin people may struggle with it as well. Ironically, the issue goes beyond physical appearance and abdominal fat has been linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes and other serious health conditions. If you are struggling to lose the mass around your tummy, these tips will help.

Protein

Consuming more protein is the key to losing belly fat

Consuming more protein is helpful in many ways. Research shows that having protein can reduce food cravings by up to 60% and helps the person eat up to 441 lesser calories in a day. Protein is also important as it is not just a healthy way to lose weight but also keeps the pounds from adding on after you stop your weight loss regime.

Avoid sugar

Sugars cause fat build up around the tummy

Sugar is made up of glucose and fructose. Large amounts of fructose are, however, detrimental to health and can cause fat to build up around the abdomen and liver. To reduce the harmful side-effects of sugar and to lose those extra inches, eliminate sugar from the diet or substitute it with organic honey. It's also important to stay away from sugary drinks and sodas.

Carbohydrates

Reducing carbohydrates help lower the appetite, lose weight

Numerous studies prove that reducing the amount of carbohydrates in the diet helps in lowering appetite and hence to lose weight. It is also been proved that when people are on a low-carb diet, they can consume as much food as they want, without really adding on kilos. Have a protein-rich diet and avoid refined carbs like white bread and candies for quick results.

Soluble fiber

Soluble fiber is great to reduce the harmful belly fat

Fiber significantly slows the movement of food through the digestive system. This leads to a prolonged feeling of fullness and therefore, a reduced appetite. Between the two types of fiber, research suggests that soluble fiber, in particular, helps to significantly reduce harmful belly fat. Vegetables, fruits, legumes, and cereals are great sources of soluble dietary fiber that helps in weight loss.