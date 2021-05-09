Tired due to late-night partying? Have these instant energy-booster foods

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 09, 2021, 05:40 pm

Fatigue and low levels of energy are common nowadays, given the sedentary lifestyle we lead, along with having an unhealthy diet, sleep deprivation, and so on. This can result in lethargy and weakness. If you have persistent fatigue, see a doctor, but if you're tired owing to a late-night party or other such manageable reasons, some foods can instantly boost you up. Here's more.

Hummus

Hummus contains ingredients that can provide a quick energy boost

Hummus is a delicious dip that is made from energy-boosting ingredients like chickpeas, sesame seed paste, oil, and lemon. While the sesame seed paste and oil provide healthy fats, the chickpeas in hummus supply carbs and fiber that are used to provide energy. For an instant spike in energy, have hummus with raw veggies like carrot and cucumber or sandwiches and pita bread.

Popcorn

The ever-favorite popcorn is a guilt-free energy boosting snack

Popcorn. Surprised? Don't be, because it is the healthiest snack to binge on as long as it is not doused in salt, caramel, or butter. It can be light to feel but popcorn also leaves you fuller for longer hours and is certainly a better pick than chips and crackers. Sprinkle it with herbs if you feel the plain ones are bland.

Banana

Grab a banana, have it with a glass of milk

Bananas are packed with nutrients such as fiber, vitamin B6, and potassium that help boost energy levels. They are not just a great snack for days when you feel low on energy, but they also make it to the list of healthy pre- and post-workout snacks. Having a banana with a glass of milk is an ideal combination of fiber and protein.

Dark chocolate

Good news! Dark chocolate is a great energy booster

Dark chocolate contains flavonols and polyphenols, which are antioxidants known to enhance mental energy and overall mood. In addition, they are also rich in caffeine, the compound which we all know gives us an instant energy boost. For those days when you are desperately trying to wade away sleep and fatigue, trust a square of dark chocolate to be your savior!