Pores allow the skin to breathe and are outlets through which the oil and sweat reach the skin's surface. The size of pores depends on several factors including genetics, skin type and exposure to the sun. However, some people have unusually large pores that can affect their appearance. Here are a few tried and tested tips that can effectively minimize skin pores.

Exfoliate twice a week to unclog pores

A person with oily skin should exfoliate twice a week to remove dirt, dead skin cells and excess oil that can clog the pores. Products that contain Salicylic acid, Lactobionic acid and Gluconolactone are excellent exfoliators and help strengthen the skin's barrier.

Avoid oil-based products even if you have dry skin

Excess oil that collects on the skin from oil-based products can make pores appear larger. Hence, water-based face wash and gel-based cleansers are the best options when it comes to those who have large facial pores, irrespective of the skin being dry or oily. You can also choose products that have non-comedogenic written on the label as they won't clog the pores.

Clay masks work to remove oil from the pores

Pores that are clogged with oil, grime and dirt appear large. This can effectively be minimized by applying a clay mask once or twice a week. However, do not apply the mask on the same day you exfoliate, as both of them together may cause irritation on the skin. Irritation can further enlarge the pores and cause blemishes.

Oil-free moisturizers can help reduce pore enlargement

Oil-free moisturizers help to reduce enlargement of pores. Clean your face with a gel-based cleanser and gently apply a moisturizer. Moisturizers work to allow the sebum from the sebaceous glands to penetrate deeply into the skin, rather than staying in the pores on the surface. Thus, moisturizing regularly helps in preventing pores from being clogged with sebum and reduces the appearance of pores.