This coconut and turmeric smoothie will help reverse your age

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 06, 2021, 11:33 pm

Coconut-turmeric powder mix helps delay aging and protects skin

As we grow old, our skin is one of the first organs to show visible signs of aging. While it is important to religiously follow a care routine for flawless and beautiful skin, certain foods in our diet play also help to delay aging and protect the skin. Here's one such recipe that is proved to have anti-aging effects on the skin.

Reasons

Exposure to sun can contribute to aging of the skin

Our skin is often exposed to environmental and external factors, which can cause wrinkles, fine lines, and dullness. These include exposure to the sun, harmful chemicals, food habits, etc. While most external factors are beyond our control, healthy additions to the diet will have a long-term impact on the skin. This recipe is one such that helps reduce the aging effects.

Nutrients

Our skin requires several nutrients to keep it healthy

Our skin requires a healthy dose of several vitamins and minerals to keep it healthy and free from infections and diseases. While antioxidants, fats, and vitamins in our diet contribute towards clear skin, vitamin C boosts the production of collagen which maintains the skin's elasticity. In addition, it is also important to have water-rich foods to keep the skin well hydrated at all times.

Recipe

Here's how you can prepare this wonder recipe

For this anti-aging smoothie, you need one banana, 5 sliced pieces of pineapple, 1 tablespoon flaxseeds, 1 teaspoon grated ginger, 2 teaspoons of coconut oil, half a cup of coconut milk, and 1 teaspoon turmeric powder. Blend all the ingredients in a blender till you get a smooth consistency. Add in some honey and there! Your magic potion for younger skin is ready.

Properties

Coconut oil and milk contain healthy fats and important vitamins

This wonder smoothie is a powerful addition to your diet if you are looking to have flawless and young-looking skin. Coconut oil and milk contain healthy fats and important vitamins, while the flaxseeds supply you with omega fatty acids. In addition, ginger and turmeric are roots that have anti-aging benefits and they help improve the skin's elasticity and fight inflammation.