WFH: Tips to take your workstation from normal to classy

Adding certain elements to your workspace can instantly elevate its look

With the pandemic and subsequent lockdown ensuring that most of us are working from home, it has become important to have a dedicated, cozy office space at home. However, it is equally important to decorate and brighten up our WFH corners to keep the mind alert and inspired. Read on for a few simple ways that can help to amp up your desk corner.

Organizers

Invest in organizers to keep your workstation neat and clutter-free

A messy workspace means that you have to time and again dig for your stationery and files. A clutter-free tabletop not just looks neat, it is more functional as well. Invest in good organizers to save up both space and time. You can also add small decor elements like a vase or a figurine to elevate the overall look.

Wall

Add a pop of color on the wall around desk

Painting the walls around your workspace is a quick way to brighten the corner. You can either opt for pastels or do a gradient or color-blocked wall. If painting is out of your budget, choose classy wallpapers or simply add in some framed paintings or quotes to keep you inspired. However, be sure that none of the elements is loud and distracting.

Alternate seating

Make an alternate sitting arrangement to avoid monotony

Working for long hours in the same position can get exhausting. For such times, an alternate seating arrangement can help you quickly relax and unwind. Bean bags, floor cushions or accent chairs are a few of the options you may want to consider. However, using them for long duration can cause postural problems and they must not be used for longer than 20 minutes.

Plants

Adding plants helps keep it breezy and cool

When you add plants to your work corner, it not just makes the place green, it also brings in a more breezy vibe to the entire space. For starters, add small, cute planters to your desk. If your desk is too small to accommodate them, place a large plant on the side of your desk or add cute planters to the windowsill.