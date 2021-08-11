Want perfect eye look while donning mask? Follow these tips

Aug 11, 2021

Mask-friendly eye makeup is no longer a challenge with these simple steps

Wearing masks every time we step out has made us tweak our makeup routine. This means that flashy makeup has given way to elaborate and well-defined eyes. But achieving a perfect and balanced eye makeup can be a challenge considering that we don't want to go over-the-top or mellow it down. Here's how you can score the perfect eye look, while donning a mask.

Step 1

Brighten your eyes, hide spots using a concealer

After applying the routine sunscreen and BB/CC cream on your face, make use of a concealer to hide any dark spots on your face. Post that, take a drop of concealer and apply it around the eyes. Make sure that you pat that down until it seamlessly melts into the skin. This will give the eyes an evenly bright look.

Step 2

Next, define your eyes with a dark eyeliner

Feline eyes or cat-eyed makeup is the easiest way to achieve well-defined eyes. For the perfect feline eye makeup, look into a mirror and place your eyeliner midway along the eye at the root and follow the line to the last outer lash. For the flick, line the eyeliner outward while ensuring that it goes outward and doesn't curl up at the ends.

Step 3

Curl your lashes and apply mascara

After the eyeliner is dry, curl your eyelashes for sharper eyes. Place the curler close to the root of your lashes and gently press the eyelashes. Do it twice and then move up toward the tip of your lashes. For a longer and fuller look, follow it up with a good coat or two of mascara. Let it air dry well to avoid smudges.

Step 4

Finish off by filling in your eyebrows

Perfectly defined brows help to frame the face with or without additional makeup. If you have thick eyebrows, brush them well and darken them using an eyebrow pencil. However, if your eyebrows are thin, it is important to bridge gaps and fill them using an eyebrow pencil and cold-pressed powder. Voila! Your eyes are done and you are good to go.