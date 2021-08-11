A few delicious smoothies that can help you gain weight

Gaining weight in the right manner (no empty calories) is important to avoid diseases. A nutritious diet along with a good workout regime is important when it comes to building lean muscles. Add these delicious smoothies to your diet - they will help with those extra calories while also taking care of your fiber, vitamin and mineral requirements.

Chocolate, peanut butter smoothie: Serve with ice

You will need 1/4 cup milk, 3/4 cup yogurt, one banana, three tablespoons of dark chocolate chips, and two tablespoons of peanut butter. In a blender, pour milk, add yogurt, banana and chocolate chips. Blend all the ingredients into a smooth mixture. Next, add the peanut butter and blend it again to a smoothie consistency. Pour into a juice jar and serve with ice.

Strawberry, banana and blueberry smoothie: Nutty, sweet and delicious

You will need 1/2 cup milk, one cup yogurt, one banana, 1/2 cup frozen or fresh strawberries, 1/2 cup blueberries, and cinnamon powder to taste. In a blender, thoroughly mix the milk, yogurt and sliced banana. Add in the strawberry, blueberries, cinnamon powder and blend further. You can either have this in a smoothie consistency or keep it coarse for some crunch.

Nutty banana smoothie: Add cinnamon powder for taste

You will need one cup milk, one banana, 1/4 cup of mixed dry fruits, two tablespoons peanut butter, two teaspoons honey and a teaspoon of cocoa powder. Firstly, form a smooth paste of the milk and banana in a blender. To this, add the mixed nuts and blend again. Next, add honey and cocoa powder and blend thoroughly. Sprinkle cinnamon powder and serve.

Strawberry and avocado smoothie: Serve this one fresh

To make this yummilicious smoothie, you will need 1/4 cup milk, 3/4 cup yogurt, one ripe banana, one cup frozen strawberries, 1/4 avocado and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla essence. Blend the milk and yogurt. Add the chopped banana and avocado to it and blend further to a smooth consistency. Finally, add in the strawberries and vanilla extract, blend thoroughly and serve fresh.