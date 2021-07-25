Four easy-to-bake eggless cake recipes to try at home

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 01:24 pm

"I've tried every cake in the world," said no one ever! With their umpteen flavors and variations, cakes are probably one of the most universally loved delights among all age groups. While it is tricky to get the texture and sweetness right, following the recipes using correct measurements at the right temperature is key. Here are some easy eggless recipes to get you started.

Sponge cake

Fluffy vanilla sponge cake: You will need just seven ingredients

Using a hand blender, whisk together 125gms unsalted butter and one cup condensed milk. To it, add 1¾ cup maida, 1 tsp baking powder, ¾ tsp baking soda, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Mix using the cut-and-fold method. Add 1½ cup warm milk. Mix well. Preheat the oven. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes. Cool the cake completely and enjoy the fluffy goodness.

Atta cake

Healthy gluten-free, sugarless atta cake using jaggery, curd

Whisk together 1 cup jaggery, ¾ cup olive oil, and ½ cup curd. Dissolve the jaggery. Sieve 2 cup atta, ¼ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder, and ¼ tsp cinnamon powder. Mix wet and dry ingredients by the cut-and-fold method. Add ½ cup water and make a thick batter. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes.

Chocolate cake

An easy recipe for eggless chocolate cake

Beat together 1 cup condensed milk and ¾ cup unsalted butter. Sieve 1½ cup maida, 3 tbsp cocoa powder, ¾ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp baking powder. Add 1 tsp vinegar, ¾ tsp vanilla extract, and ¾ cup warm milk. Mix the wet and dry ingredients using the cut-and-fold method. Preheat the oven and bake the cake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25-30 minutes.

Gluten-free date and walnut cake using olive oil

Soak 300gm of dates in 1 cup of hot milk for 30 minutes. Blend in a mixer. Add ¾ cup olive oil and ¼ cup curd. Sieve 2 cups wheat flour, 1 tsp baking powder, and ½ tsp baking soda. Mix using the cut-and-fold method. Add ½ cup walnuts and mix. Bake the cake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 45 minutes.