#HealthBytes: Healthy foods to include in your pregnancy diet

Jul 26, 2021

Including certain foods in the diet is important for well-being of the expecting mother and the child

Uncontrollable cravings are a part of most pregnancies. While it is fine to give in to occasional temptations to satisfy your soul, it is also important to include certain foods in the daily diet for the wellness of both the expecting mother and her child. Here, we have listed a few nutritious yet delicious foods that focus on this important aspect of gestation.

Eggs

Eggs, eggs, and some more eggs

Eggs contain a portion of every essential nutrient like high-quality protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals. In addition, these also contain choline, a vital nutrient that is important for the baby's brain development. Make it a point to have one whole egg every day. If the smell of boiled eggs makes you nauseous, eat a healthy veggie omelet or grab an egg sandwich for breakfast.

Sweet potatoes

Trust yummy sweet potatoes to meet your vitamin A requirements

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta carotene, a plant compound, which gets converted into vitamin A. This plays a crucial role in your baby's development. Not just that, this delicious goodness is also rich in fiber and helps you feel fuller for longer hours. What's more, sweet potatoes regulate blood sugar levels and help in better bowel movements, thus reducing the risk of constipation.

Legumes

Legumes contain almost every essential mineral for a health pregnancy

Legume is an umbrella term for foods such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, soybeans, etc. They are a great plant-based source of protein, iron, folate, and calcium that are crucial for both the mother and child. Further, legumes are also extremely high in B vitamins that are especially required during the first trimester of pregnancy. Enjoy legumes in your hummus with toast or lentil curries.

Dairy products

Milk, cheese, and yogurt must be had every day

Dairy products are a must-have during pregnancies. Including milk, cheese, and yogurt in your daily meal plans will help you reach your recommended daily intake of calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, magnesium, and zinc. Isn't that enough reason to whip up yogurt smoothies and a lassi? If you're lactose intolerant, inform your doctor and ask for healthy substitutes to compensate for the goodness of dairy.