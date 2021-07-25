Jumping rope: Your favorite childhood game has many health benefits

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 04:02 pm

Jumping rope is good for the heart, bones, and has other benefits

It is a known fact that jumping ropes are an excellent way to lose weight, but did you know that its benefits go beyond that? Jumping rope or skipping may just pass off as a hobby to many, but science confirms that your favorite activity is good for the heart, bones, and has several health benefits. Let's find out some of its many benefits.

Balance

Helps in improving balance and coordination, great for autistic children

While using a jumping rope, the feet must jump in time, coordinating with the rotating wrists to create a continuous movement. And, this requires coordination of several body parts. A classic proof to support this fact is a study conducted by the Research Journal of Pharmacy and Technology, which observed that jumping rope significantly improved the balance and motor coordination in autistic children.

VO2 Max

Ensures an efficient cardio-respiratory system and better cardiovascular endurance

Jumping rope is a great cardio workout that gets the heart pumping and improves the cardiovascular system and heart health. This is because it boosts the VO2 Max levels, which measure the maximum amount of oxygen a person can utilize during an exercise. A high level of VO2 Max indicates an efficiently functioning cardio-respiratory system and better cardiovascular endurance.

Bone health

Gives way to stronger bones, helps in building density

A higher bone density means that the bone has a good amount of minerals such as calcium and vitamin K and is less prone to fractures or bone diseases like osteoporosis. Jumping rope helps in building bone density by subjecting the bones to more stress than other workouts. The body thus remodels the bone to become denser, hence giving way for healthy, strong bones.

Agile

Increases agility, makes you less prone to injury

Since jumping rope requires coordination between each body part, a person becomes more agile and is aware of their body. This significantly reduces the risk of injury during day-to-day activities. In addition, the workout strengthens the leg and calf muscles, thus reducing the risk of foot and ankle injury. So why wait? Add jumping rope to your routine and skip away!