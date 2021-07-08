Boxing exercises that can easily be incorporated into your routine

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 12:48 am

Incorporate these boxing exercises to your routine for a stronger you

Boxing workouts involve different muscles of your body and have a range of movements that help build strength and condition the body. The workouts may or may not involve a boxing bag and can be incorporated into every fitness routine. We have listed a few beginner's exercises that do not require a bag and those which can easily be done at home.

Mountain climbing

Mountain climber targets the core, legs and shoulders

Begin in a plank position with arms directly under the shoulders. Extend your legs out fully and keep your back parallel to the ground. Now, quickly bring one knee close to your chest while exhaling. Alternate it with the other knee and repeat 10-15 times. Mountain climbing targets the core, legs and shoulder and is effective in burning calories as well.

Squat kicks

Squat kicks work the muscles used for kicks

Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips and squat. Now, while standing up, throw one leg out and perform a straight kick in the air. Squat again and repeat the same with the opposite leg. Exhale while you are in the squat position and inhale as you come up. Repeat this 10-15 times or according to your comfort level.

Sit-up punches

Sit-up punches target the abdomen, back and shoulders

Lie down on a mat with knees bent and feet firmly on the ground. Now, raise your fists at the level of your face and do a sit-up or abdominal curl. At the end of the sit-up, throw a punch with each arm and come back to the lying position. Perform this 10-15 times or according to your comfort level.

Boxer's twist

Do boxer's twist for great boxer's abs

Sit on the mat and lock your legs at the ankles. Now, raise your legs about five inches off the ground and tilt back while engaging the core muscles. Next, throw an alternative hook with both hands in a simultaneous twisting motion. This will help tighten the abdominal muscles. As you become comfortable with the workout, raise the legs higher and higher.