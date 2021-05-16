Add these foods to your diet, get that dream hair

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 11:57 pm

Strong and luscious mane is on everyone's dream list, but we all know that it's not easy to get it. Because, well, steady hair growth is dependant on factors including age, genetics, and environmental variables. While these are beyond our control, what we eat is still something we can ensure. Some foods do help promote hair growth, hence include them in your diet.

Spinach

Spinach is loaded with nutrients that promote hair growth

Spinach is a powerhouse of nutrients that are essential for healthy hair growth. The green leaves contain vitamin A that helps moisturize the scalp and keeps the hair healthy. It's also a plant-based source of iron, which aids in the growth and repair of the hair. In addition, spinach also contains vitamin C and folate, both of which are important for healthy hair follicles.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish has omega-3 fatty acids essential for healthy hair

Fatty fishes such as salmon and mackerel are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that are crucial for healthy hair follicles. The fishes also contain vitamin D3 and B vitamins, both of which promote strong and healthy hair. Studies prove that taking a fish oil supplement not just reduces hair fall but also increases hair growth in women suffering from thinning hair.

Eggs

Eggs contain protein and biotin, which produces keratin

Our hair is primarily made up of protein and a lack of it in the diet is associated with weak and brittle hair. Biotin is an essential nutrient for the production of a hair protein called keratin and adding eggs to the diet is an ideal way to meet its requirements. Eggs also contain other hair-healthy nutrients that make them optimal for hair growth.

Nuts and seeds

Munching on nuts and seeds will give you thick mane

Deficiency in B vitamins, zinc, and essential fatty acids, invariably leads to hair loss and thinning of hair. Nuts are a single source for all these nutrients and hence are an ideal addition to the diet if you're looking to get thick hair. Seeds are another option that is low in calories but also provides all the nutrients required for healthy hair growth.