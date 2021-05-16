Budget-friendly wardrobe upgrade on your mind? These tips would help

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 11:08 am

A wardrobe upgrade is everyone's dream, but the expenses associated with it can be a nightmare for those of us living on a tight budget. However, an upgrade doesn't necessarily mean throwing out your old clothes and switching them with expensive new ones. It rather means giving your wardrobe a spin with carefully implemented hacks. Here are a few tips to get you started.

First step

Declutter wardrobe, keep clothes of nude or subtle shades

Before buying new clothes and accessories, it is of utmost importance to declutter your wardrobe. Give away all those clothes that you might never wear again. You might also find accessories and clothing items that are pretty but were never used. Keep them. Do not throw away clothes that are of a nude or subtle shade as they never go out of trend.

New clothes

Invest in clothes that can be worn multiple ways

Investing in convertible clothes that can be worn multiple ways is a brilliant tip, which you shouldn't overlook. Many high-end brands have pieces that can be worn as a skirt, jumpsuit, and dress. Try getting hold of them at thrift stores. Scarves and jackets can be easily thrown on with most outfits, so invest in those, and definitely go for monochrome shades.

Accessories

Buy accessories from vintage stores, they are for a lifetime

Accessories are an easy way to amp up any look, be it during a brunch or even office meetings. Always go for elegant pieces that can be worn on various occasions. Vintage stores have timeless pieces that will never go out of fashion. It is also easy to choose from online stores, as there are more varieties to choose from at affordable prices.

Bag & shoes

Take effort to choose that perfect bag and shoes

Black boots and Crocs are all about versatility and you will be surprised at how they can change the appearance of your outfit. And, invest in a cheap pair of sandals for all those easy-breezy days. Crossbody purses are a handbag staple that are convenient and casual. You can also choose a bucket bag or tote bag that can be styled with most outfits.