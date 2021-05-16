#HealthBytes: Want to be fit-n-fabulous? Follow these Ayurvedic tips

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 16, 2021, 10:33 am

Ayurveda is an ancient practice of medicine, which has many deep-rooted values. It focuses on mindful nutrition and is a holistic approach to a balanced lifestyle. Though it is best to adapt Ayurveda as a way of living, there are certain tips and practices that can be tweaked into our daily lives. Read on for a few tips for a fitter self.

#1

Cleanse all your sense organs right in the morning

According to Ayurveda, the sense organs should be cleaned regularly. Begin your day by washing your eyes with water or rose water. Make oil pulling a regular habit to remove toxins from the mouth. Follow this by brushing your teeth, scraping your tongue, and gargling with lukewarm water. Put a few drops of oil in each nostril every morning to clear the nose.

#2

Start your day with an Ayurvedic decoction of herbs

Ayurveda has all the right ingredients to kick away morning blues, and to help you start your day energetically. Have decoctions of herbs such as Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Tulsi in the morning, to keep any lethargy away. Having Triphala (an ayurvedic mix of three dried fruits) infused water every day promotes longevity and is also a great way to lose body fat.

#3

Include natural spices like turmeric, coriander, cinnamon in your meals

Spices are a combination of sattvic, rajasic, and tamasic qualities and each of them affects a different tissue of the body. Adding turmeric, coriander, cinnamon, and cumin to the daily diet is a great way to keep your metabolism in check. Spices, when consumed in adequate quantity, also help build stamina. Herbs like Guduchi help in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and regulate digestion.

#4

Practice the traditional Abhyanga massage for about 15-20 mins

Abhyanga is a traditional ayurvedic massage that is typically performed by a masseuse. But you can also do an abhyanga self-massage at home by choosing the right oil for your body type. Abhyanga is done by applying oil to the entire body, from the scalp to the soles of the feet, and gently massaging the body for about 15 to 20 minutes.