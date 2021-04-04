As we age, our senses tend to slow down and we eventually lose our balance. Falling is one of the most common causes of injuries in senior individuals across the world. Body balance is one of the many things we take for granted at a younger age, but as we grow old, certain exercises are required to maintain that and also for endurance.

#1 Stand on one leg using a chair for balance

Place a chair in front of you. Keep your feet together. Now, slowly bend your right knee, bringing your right foot off the floor. You can hold the chair for balance if you feel you are losing a grip. Hold the pose for about thirty seconds, using only the chair for support. Release and repeat the pose on your left leg. Do 10 repetitions.

#2 Do the Clock Reach exercise on both the sides

Imagine being at the center of a clock with the number 12 in front of you and the number 6 behind you. Hold a chair with your left hand; lift your right leg and arm and point them toward number 12. Extend your arm toward 3 and then 6. Bring back the arm to 3 and then 12. Repeat this on the other side.

#3 March in place holding onto a chair or wall

This exercise is similar to marching on the ground but just that you will be doing it on one spot. Lift your right knee as high as you can. Hold for two to three seconds and lower it to the ground. You can use a chair or wall for support if required. Repeat the same on the left side. Do up to 20 repetitions.

#4 Tightrope walk: Do this 20 times

Stand straight and stretch your arms to the sides. Imagine a straight line in front of you and slowly walk along with it, keeping your hands steady. While walking, focus on one single point at a distance in front of you. Each time you raise your foot to place it in front of you, pause for 2 to 3 seconds. Do this 20 times.

#5 Rock the boat: Do this thrice on each side