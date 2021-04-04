-
In men, the hairline starts to recede anytime between 17-29 years of age, while women are more prone to thinning hair.
The hairline usually starts to recede from above the temples and moves back to the top of the head.
Receding hairlines can be due to genetic factors, hair colors, smoking cigarettes, etc.
Here are a few effective tips to stop hair from receding.
-
-
Massage
Massage your head regularly to increase blood circulation
-
Several studies show that regularly massaging the scalp helps in good blood circulation to the head, which in turn aids in healthy hair follicles and hair growth.
Massage your head every day for 5 minutes with oils that have proven hair growth benefits like coconut oil and olive oil.
Essential oils like rosemary or peppermint oil also help with hair growth.
-
Diet`
Have a well balanced diet rich in nutrients
-
Vitamin A, vitamin B12, iron, and zinc are essential nutrients that help in healthy hair growth.
Incorporating green leafy vegetables, nuts, and seeds in the diet is an ideal way to make sure that you are having a healthy intake of all the nutrients.
Consuming antioxidant-rich foods like blueberries, spinach, and kidney beans will help in fighting oxidative stress that causes a receding hairline.
-
Herbal remedies
Make a concoction with herbs that prevent receding hairline
-
Plants such as Chinese hibiscus, ginseng, and gooseberry are important ingredients in holistic medicines that are effective against receding hairline.
All you have to do is make a concoction with the herbs or add a single herb to a carrier oil like coconut oil and massage it gently onto the scalp, especially the front of your hairline.
Repeat this twice weekly for best results.
-
Shampoo
Use shampoos that have ketoconazole; they may promote hair growth
-
Most shampoos contain chemicals that strip the hair of its natural oil and weaken the hair follicles. If you notice early signs of a receding hairline, switch to a gentle shampoo that has ketoconazole in it.
Ketoconazole is a key ingredient in shampoos that promote hair growth.
Studies show that such shampoos are gentle on the hair and also stimulate the hair follicles.