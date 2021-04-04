In men, the hairline starts to recede anytime between 17-29 years of age, while women are more prone to thinning hair. The hairline usually starts to recede from above the temples and moves back to the top of the head. Receding hairlines can be due to genetic factors, hair colors, smoking cigarettes, etc. Here are a few effective tips to stop hair from receding.

Massage Massage your head regularly to increase blood circulation

Several studies show that regularly massaging the scalp helps in good blood circulation to the head, which in turn aids in healthy hair follicles and hair growth. Massage your head every day for 5 minutes with oils that have proven hair growth benefits like coconut oil and olive oil. Essential oils like rosemary or peppermint oil also help with hair growth.

Diet` Have a well balanced diet rich in nutrients

Vitamin A, vitamin B12, iron, and zinc are essential nutrients that help in healthy hair growth. Incorporating green leafy vegetables, nuts, and seeds in the diet is an ideal way to make sure that you are having a healthy intake of all the nutrients. Consuming antioxidant-rich foods like blueberries, spinach, and kidney beans will help in fighting oxidative stress that causes a receding hairline.

Herbal remedies Make a concoction with herbs that prevent receding hairline

Plants such as Chinese hibiscus, ginseng, and gooseberry are important ingredients in holistic medicines that are effective against receding hairline. All you have to do is make a concoction with the herbs or add a single herb to a carrier oil like coconut oil and massage it gently onto the scalp, especially the front of your hairline. Repeat this twice weekly for best results.

Shampoo Use shampoos that have ketoconazole; they may promote hair growth