Stress and anxiety are by-products of today's fast-paced world. Certain stress-inducing factors like hectic work cultures or personal problems may always be present in some capacity. However, there are a number of tweaks that we can bring into our daily routine, which will help improve our quality of life and make us happier individuals. Read on to know how you can do this.

Breakfast Come what may, start your day with a healthy breakfast

Breakfast means breaking a night-long fast by having food that nourishes and rejuvenates the body. A healthy, filling breakfast sets the right tone for the day, and skipping it can make you cranky and irritated, contributing to a lesser productive day. If you don't have time to cook a lavish spread, worry not because you can opt for ready-to-cereals, milk, etc.

Exercise Make exercise a part of your daily routine

Moving your body, even for a little while every day, can prove beneficial for your overall well-being. Studies prove that regular exercising, three to five times a week, reduces stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. Make it a point to move your body for at least 10 minutes every day through workouts, dancing, gentle stretches, or by playing with your pet.

Meditation Gain control over your thoughts, engage in mindful breathing

One of the best ways to gain control over your thoughts is to regularly get into the practice of mindful breathing. This habit enables you to focus on your breathing, and over time, this practice would help in relieving stress, anxiety, and removing racing thoughts from the mind. Mindful breathing is not a one-day practice but is a lifestyle change in the right direction.

Whole foods Eat healthy foods, limit the intake of junk foods

Eating healthy foods and limiting the intake of junk foods is a lifestyle change that is good for the body and mind. Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that can boost your mood. Snack on nuts and seeds for achieving your protein requirement. Adding fatty fish to your diet is a healthy way to get your daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids.

Sleep Do not compromise on your sleeping hours