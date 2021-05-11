Why is banana powder a favorite among beauty enthusiasts?

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 12:12 am

Back in 2016, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic debuted her look using banana powder as a setting powder and since then, this trend became a viral favorite among beauty enthusiasts. This powder, which works best on those who have yellow or golden undertones, can be used in a number of ways. Read on to know more.

Texture

Banana powder is fine in texture and conceals imperfections

Banana powder is a yellow-hued powder that belongs to the loose powder family. Loose powders are fine-textured that conceal imperfections and make the texture smooth. The yellow-toned banana powder can also correct the skin and can hence be used as a primer even before makeup application. They can also give a highlighted finish to your makeup without making it appear thick or cake-y.

Undertone

It works best on those with a yellow undertone

Translucent powders work well on light skin tones due to their white shade, making them undetectable on the skin. However, if you have a darker skin tone, chances are that these powders will sit as a separate layer, causing uneven patches on the skin. Banana powders work best for those who have yellow/golden undertones and give a high definition look that isn't patchy.

Bake

Simple steps to use banana powder to 'bake' the look

Use a powder brush to apply the banana powder all over your face. To "bake" your look, apply it under your eyes and let it sit for five minutes. Finally, dust the excess powder off your face with a powder brush. This will make sure that your makeup lasts all day while also preventing the concealer from settling into fine lines.

Final look

Different ways in which this powder can accentuate your look

Banana powder can be used as a concealer to correct red spots, reduce excess shine and other imperfections for a flawless finish. It can also highlight the areas under eyes, nose, forehead, and the chin. For a softer and more natural look, dab the powder onto your brush along with a concealer. Blend the product in those areas that need to be highlighted alone.