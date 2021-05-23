Argan oil: Know all about the holy grail of oils

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on May 23, 2021, 01:18 pm

Argan oil is extracted from the kernels that grow on argan trees, which are native to Morocco. The oil is used as an ingredient in a number of cosmetic products and it helps in improving the condition of skin, hair, and nails. Argan oil is also used in its pure form and can be directly applied to the skin for its beneficial properties.

Sun burn

Argan oil is used by Moroccan women for protecting the skin against sun damage. The oil has antioxidant activities that shield the skin against free radical damage caused by the sun. Long-term use of argan oil may also prevent skin cancer, including melanoma. For sun protection, argan oil can either be consumed orally as a supplement or can be applied directly to the skin.

Skin conditions

Argan oil has a host of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that make it an excellent remedy for various skin conditions. Applying the oil directly on affected patches helps relieve psoriasis. Bacterial and fungal infections are also relieved when argan oil is applied to the infected site. Rosacea is another skin condition that can be minimized by using oral supplements of this wonder oil.

Anti-aging properties

Recent research supports that a combination of oral and cosmetic argan oil has anti-aging effects on the skin. This is because argan oil has a high linoleic acid content that works to increase the elasticity of the skin and helps tighten the pores. Apply argan oil daily to reap its anti-aging benefits or take an oral supplement after consulting a doctor.

Reduces oiliness

People with oily skin go out of their way to reduce the awkward shininess of their faces, but what if we told you that applying this super oil can be your solution? The sebum-reducing capabilities of argan oil help decrease the total sebum production and reduce the oiliness of the skin. Apply a cream that has argan oil to significantly reduce sebum production.