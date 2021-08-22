#HealthBytes: Some home remedies to get rid of peeling fingertips

Our hands are often exposed to harsh chemicals from detergents and other household chemicals. This can lead to the skin surrounding the fingertips to peel. Most times, peeling fingertips are not a cause of worry. However, if home remedies do not give results over a period of time, it may be a sign to consult a doctor. Here are few remedies that work.

Banana & honey

Banana and honey paste will help soften fingertips

A DIY solution for peeling fingertips is a paste made from bananas, honey, and milk. Mash a slice of banana and add half a teaspoon of honey and one tablespoon of milk to it. Apply this paste to the dry fingertips. Leave it on for at least half an hour before rinsing. Doing this every day will help you bid goodbye to peeling fingertips.

Petroleum jelly

Apply petroleum jelly and leave it overnight

Petroleum jelly is an excellent remedy when it comes to treating dry skin issues, so it can work wonders if you're dealing with peeling fingertips. Apply some petroleum jelly onto the dry fingertips and leave it on for some time. To make the most of it, leave it on overnight by wrapping your hands in a cover or by wearing gloves.

Oatmeal

Dip your fingers in a bowl of warm oatmeal water

In a bowl, add some oatmeal powder to warm water and soak your fingers in it. Wash your hands with cold water after 15 to 20 minutes. Pat them dry and apply moisturizer on the fingers. You can alternatively also make a mixture of oats powder and milk to apply on the fingertips. Do this every day before bedtime.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is an age-old remedy for dry skin

Peeling fingertips can be caused due to several factors like frequent hand washing, sunburn, etc. But if you feel your fingertips are peeling due to dry weather, coconut oil could be your savior. This oil is a natural moisturizer and it is quite handy, especially during the cold when the skin turns dry. Massage the oil on your fingers every day for best results.