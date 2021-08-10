Green tea face pack: Benefits, how to prepare at home

Written by Meera Venugopal

Not only is sipping green tea good for you but applying its face pack has certain benefits too

Green tea is considered a magic potion by health experts worldwide for its health benefits. However, did you know that applying green tea on your skin also comes with its own share of goodness, especially when it is a green tea face pack? Often used in skincare products, here's how you can use green tea as a face pack.

Preparation

How to make a green tea face pack

To make a green tea face pack at home, you will need a few pantry ingredients that are easily available. Mix one tablespoon of green tea with a tablespoon of baking soda and honey. Make a thick paste and let it sit for a few minutes. Apply the fresh face pack on your face and rinse it off when dry.

Benefits

Benefits of applying a green tea face mask

Applying the face mask regularly comes with many benefits: Green tea is rich in antioxidants and they help in preventing cellular damage caused by the harsh rays of the sun. In addition, the antioxidants in green tea brighten the skin and prevent signs of premature aging. Further, green tea has anti-inflammatory properties that aid in reducing redness and irritation of the skin.

Side-effects

But, are there any side-effects to this face mask?

Green tea face masks are usually safe to use for all skin types. However, if you have sensitive skin, it is advisable to do a patch test before applying the mask. After applying the same, if you experience itchiness, redness or swelling, wash the face immediately with cold water. In the case of a store-bought face mask, opt for chemical-free ones.

Ready made masks

Things to look out for in store-bought masks

If you are too lazy to make a mask and prefer readymade ones, there are a few points to keep in mind. Firstly, select a face mask that contains 100 per cent green tea and not its essence or oil. Next, choose paraben and fragrance-free masks. But, ensure that the face mask is suitable for all skin types to avoid any irritation.