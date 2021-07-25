#HealthBytes: Improve your gut health in these 5 ways

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:42 am

Numerous studies link gut health to the healthy functioning of almost every other system in the body including the immune system, endocrine system, and mood. There are nearly 300-500 types of gut bacteria and while most of them are extremely necessary for a healthy body, a slight invasion by harmful bacteria disturbs the system. Follow these steps to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.

Signs

Red flags that point toward an unhealthy gut

The first warning sign of an unhealthy gut health is an upset stomach. Bloating, diarrhea, and constipation are among the major symptoms that point to a weak gut. Sudden weight loss or weight gain could also be a result of imbalanced gut health. An unhealthy gut increases systemic inflammation leading to autoimmune diseases and can contribute to skin conditions like eczema as well.

Note these

Having prebiotics and probiotics helps maintain a healthy gut

Prebiotics are fiber-rich foods that are hard to digest by the human body but are an excellent feed for gut bacteria. Legumes, beans, peas, oats, bananas, and asparagus are few foods that are high in prebiotic fiber. Probiotics, on the other hand, are live bacteria, which when consumed aid in the good gut. Probiotic-rich foods include yogurt, soft cheeses like gouda, naturally-fermented pickles, etc.

Whole foods

Have whole foods like whole wheat and brown bread

Whole foods have such multiple health benefits that they could easily make for another article. But note, to maintain a healthy gut, it is better to avoid the processed foods. For example, you can substitute white rice with brown rice and white bread with its brown counterpart. Introducing whole wheat into your diet instead of refined flour is a nutritious alternative as well.

Polyphenols

Consume foods and beverages that are rich in polyphenols

Polyphenols play a major role in increasing healthy bacteria and inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria. They are found in a wide range of fruits and vegetables. Plums, apples, berries, walnuts, almonds, cocoa powder are rich sources of polyphenols. Black tea, green tea, and wine are beverages that are rich in this compound. Apple juice and pomegranate juices are healthy options, too.

Yogurt

A bowl of creamy yogurt can do wonders

Including yogurt in your daily diet can do wonders for your gut health. The live bacteria present in yogurt improves gut activity and improves digestion. If a bowl of simple, plain yogurt sounds like a bland option, add in cucumbers and onions to make healthy raita. Alternatively, you can also opt for fruit yogurt as a healthy dessert option.

Details

Eating different varieties of foods promotes growth of good bacteria

There are wide varieties of foods that actively promote the growth of beneficial bacteria. Garlic, onion, beans, peas, oats, bananas, and berries are excellent foods that have a positive impact on the gut. Research suggests that the probiotics found in fermented foods improve digestion and are immunity boosters. Kefir, tempeh, and natto are some of the many options when it comes to fermented foods.