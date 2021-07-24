Do you feel under-confident? Follow these steps for increasing self-esteem

Self-esteem is nothing but confidence in oneself. It varies from one person to another and can range from sky-high to extremely low in individuals. Having belief in your actions keeps you motivated to go forward, but when your self-esteem is low, it can prove detrimental to your life as a whole. Here are simple ways to boost your self-esteem, next time you hit rock-bottom.

Acknowledge

Listing your accomplishments is a way of acknowledging yourself

An occasional self pat is an important way to acknowledge your worth. Think about all the things you've accomplished so far, and jot them down in a list. This list should be of what makes you proud and what is important to you. Going through it during your lows will be a reminder of your capability and will provide you with a much-needed boost.

Heal

Heal your past issues, talk to a professional

Unresolved issues from the past can keep nagging at your self-esteem. Talking to a trusted friend is a great way to let your thoughts out. Journalizing also helps de-clutter your thoughts and get to the root of the issue. Seeking the help of a trained counselor is a professional way of letting go of your worries, and becoming more confident and self-assured.

Inspiration

Read inspirational books and surround yourself with positive people

Reading inspirational quotes and books is a great way to lift your spirits. It is as important as surrounding yourself with friends who support, understand and value you. Learn to tell healthy criticism from negativity and walk away from those people who pull you down and don't add any value to your life. Be confident and learn to maintain firm boundaries.

Dress up

Dressing up well makes for a good impression, spikes confidence

On a bad morning when your self-esteem keeps you from getting your day started, invest some extra time in front of the mirror to look your best. Dressing with confidence not only makes for a good impression, but it is also self-assuring and lets you move around with a spirit when you know that you have at least one thing under your control.