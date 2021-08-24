#HealthBytes: A few healthy reasons to munch on pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an age-old remedy for urinary infections, kidney stones, worm infection etc.

Pumpkin seeds have been used in medicines for centuries and are an age-old remedy for urinary infections, kidney stones, worm infection etc. The seeds are available in raw and roasted forms and they contain a good amount of magnesium, zinc, protein and unsaturated fatty acids. Read on to know a few of its health benefits and why you should consider having them.

Magnesium

Rich in magnesium, lowers blood pressure and heart risks

Magnesium is a mineral that is solely obtained from the diet and pumpkin seeds are a rich source of the same. Adequate magnesium supply in the diet is crucial as it helps in lowering blood pressure levels and reduces the risk of heart diseases. Magnesium also plays a key role in regulating the blood sugar levels and maintaining good bone density.

Tryptophan

Contains tryptophan that aids in good sleep

If you are unable to catch on some sound sleep at night, eating a few pumpkin seeds before going to bed may help you boost your chances. This is because pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that is known to promote sleep. Further, the high levels of magnesium in pumpkin seeds also help in improving the quality of sleep.

Cancer

Is linked to a reduced risk of various cancers

Studies show that including pumpkin seeds in the diet reduces the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women. This is because of the presence of lignans in the seeds. In addition, test-tube studies indicate that the seeds help to slow down the growth of prostate cancer cells. Pumpkin seeds have also been associated with a reduced risk of stomach, lung and colon cancers.

Antioxidants

Rich in antioxidants and reduces the risk of several diseases

The presence of harmful free radicals in the body is linked to several chronic diseases and infections such as cancer, arthritis, heart diseases etc. Pumpkin seeds are rich in carotenoids and Vitamin E - antioxidants that are loaded with health benefits. A laboratory study also proves that pumpkin seed oil helps in reducing the inflammation caused due to arthritis without causing any side-effects.