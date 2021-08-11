#HealthBytes: Gained weight during pandemic? Tips to manage it

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 03:12 pm

Limited physical activities and bingeing on unhealthy foods are causing weight gain during pandemic

A lifestyle that confines you to the four walls of your home, with limited movement, is bound to add inches to your waistline. Bingeing on our favorite snacks to comfort our souls is what most of us do. If you have gained weight during this pandemic, do not be self-critical. However, if you are looking for ways to reverse it, these tips can help.

Quarantine 15

'Quarantine 15' is a thing, just like 'Freshman 15'

Just like "Freshman 15" that is associated with weight gain during a student's first year at college, the "Quarantine 15" has become a common way to address the weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study, it was observed that nearly half of the women and a quarter of the men had gained weight due to the restrictions brought in by the pandemic.

Contributing factors

Main factors contributing to quarantine weight gain

The pandemic has brought with it financial uncertainties and health concerns. This leads to stress eating, which in turn causes weight gain. A sedentary lifestyle devoid of any workout is another cause of concern. Moreover, losing jobs and loved ones during the pandemic has taken a toll on us and experts suggest that it sometimes leads to emotional eating, which is obviously not healthy.

Lifestyle changes

Following these steps will give way to a healthier lifestyle

Venturing to gym is no longer considered safe, hence you must consider alternative workout methods within your homes. Join an online group workout/dance session that motivates you to get moving. Eat home-cooked meals as much as you can and limit unhealthy food items. Lastly, make a routine that you can stick to as it preserves a sense of normality.

Mental health

A must: Prioritize your mental health during these tough times

If you're experiencing weight gain during this time, know that you are not alone. Remember that it is never too late to begin and adopting basic, quarantine-friendly steps will help you remain in your target weight range. Lastly, while it is important to maintain a certain weight to reduce the risk of diseases, prioritize your mental health first and the rest will follow suit.