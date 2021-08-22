Topical application of coffee can benefit the hair: Here's how

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 22, 2021, 01:00 am

Using coffee as a hair mask and conditioner boosts hair growth and hair health

The health risks associated with drinking too much coffee have always been a point of discussion. While experts still continue to have varied opinions on the effects of caffeine on the human body, recent studies suggest that topical application of coffee on the hair can boost hair health. Read on for some DIY coffee recipes for the hair and their benefits.

#1

Can leave your tresses feeling soft and smooth

Coffee is a rich source of flavonoids, an antioxidant that is known to promote hair regeneration. Hence, rinsing your hair with coffee brew can give you a smoother mane by relieving its frizziness. Further, caffeine also helps in restoring hair growth and aids in the growth of healthy hair. Rinse your hair with some strained coffee brew twice a week for best results.

#2

A quick fix to your natural grays

Coffee is dark brown in color and it can act as a stain. If you're looking to quickly fix your natural grays, a coffee rinse can act as a temporary fix. Use a coffee solution to wash your hair. This especially works if you have naturally dark hair. For best results, wash your hair with strong varieties of coffee like espresso.

Method

Here's how you should use the coffee rinse

Brew about 4 cups of coffee and let it cool completely. Pour the brew into a spray bottle. Now, wash and condition your hair and spray the brewed coffee to your hair. Massage the coffee into your hair and scalp for a few minutes and let it sit for about 20 minutes Rinse the hair with cold water and air dry the hair.

#3

You can also try a coffee hair mask

Mix 2 teaspoons of coffee powder with 1 tablespoon each of coconut oil and honey. Apply the hair mask onto wet hair and leave it on for an hour. Wash it with lukewarm water. Alternatively, you can also coffee as a conditioner. For this, wash your hair with regular shampoo and apply cold-brewed coffee as a conditioner. Wash off after 10 minutes.