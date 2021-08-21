Amazing benefits of jojoba oil on the skin and hair

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 03:02 pm

How benefits your skin and hair

Jojoba oil is an oil-like wax that can be used on the skin and hair. It is extracted from the jojoba shrub, which is native to the southwestern United States. Jojoba oil can be used as a carrier oil with essential oils or on its own, making it versatile. Read on for a few ways in which the oil benefits the skin and hair.

Aging

Delays sign of aging and protects the skin

Jojoba oil contains vitamin E, which is essential to protect the skin against the damage caused by free radicals that lead to premature aging, fine lines, wrinkles, etc. The oil also acts as a humectant and helps in retaining the skin's moisture. Apply a few drops of jojoba oil on the face or use a cream infused with it to reap its anti-aging benefits.

Acne

Helps in reducing acne by mimicking the composition of sebum

The chemical composition of jojoba oil is very similar to sebum. Applying it on the face thus reduces the production of the skin's natural oil and hence, reduces the possibility of acne on the skin. The oil also has anti-bacterial properties and helps in fighting acne-causing bacteria. Applying the oil will thus reduce mild acne and prevent future ones as well.

Reverse damage

Can reverse the damage caused by styling products on hair

Regular use of styling and heating appliances like curling irons and blow dryers can damage the hair follicles and cause the outer cuticle to crack. This makes the hair prone to breakage and also gives way to split ends. Jojoba may not be deeply absorbed by the hair and instead helps in filling in the cracks by sitting on the cuticle.

Hair loss

Contains vitamins that nourish the hair and prevents hair loss

Jojoba oil contains zinc that is vital for hair growth. In addition, the oil contains vitamins B and C and copper, which nourish the hair and aids in strong hair growth. Furthermore, jojoba oil is also great for those dealing with hair loss. Applying a few drops of it on the scalp as a leave-in treatment is a great way to stop hair loss.