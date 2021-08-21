Does meditating make you sleepy? These tips will surely help

Meditating is a great way to relax and align the mind with body

Meditation is considered one of the most effective ways to relax and align your mind with the body. However, when you are just beginning to get a hang of the practice, chances are that you often catch yourself yawning or even dozing off. Read on to understand how you can stay alert, awake, and make the most of your meditating sessions.

Routine

Be consistent with your routine

Our body is accustomed to falling asleep when we close our eyes. During the initial days of meditation, the body will assume that you want to sleep. Staying true to a routine will thus help the body understand that closing your eyes during meditation is different from that while sleeping. Meditating around the same time on a regular basis also helps.

Space

Meditate in a designated space everyday

Customizing your meditating space can play a great role in helping you stay awake. Our mind often associates the bedroom with sleep and it is a natural tendency to doze off if you're meditating in the room. Designate a meditating area away from the bedroom. If that isn't an option, try sitting away from the bed or on the floor to avoid falling asleep.

Moving meditation

Try moving meditation for a change

As is a common notion, meditation need not always be done in a seated position. You can meditate while walking in a room or in a garden as well. For this, choose a safe place like a small lawn or the sidewalk to avoid tripping. However, burning calories is not the priority here, and walking should be done at a slow pace.

Bench

Meditate on a bench or a wooden chair

A meditation bench is another proved technique to prevent sleepiness. Meditation benches are usually made of wood and this makes it uncomfortable to sleep on. While sitting on the bench, your body requires an added effort to sit upright, and hence it is ideal for meditation. If you do not have a meditating bench, meditating on a wooden chair works just as well.