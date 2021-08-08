Want perfect curls? Get them easily done using your straightener

Some easy hacks to get those perfect curls

Curly hair is a dream for every straight-haired damsel, but getting those perfect locks can be a tricky affair. While investing in hair curlers is a sure shot way to achieve the curls, what if we told you that you can achieve the same with your hair straightener? Read on for a few easy hacks that will land you with perfect curls.

Basic curls

This is how to get basic curls using flat iron

Section your hair into smaller portions, take a portion of the hair, and begin like how you would normally straighten the hair (top-down). Now, when you reach the portion from where you want the curl to begin, rotate the straightener about 180 degrees, hold and release. Repeat the same for every section of the hair for breezy, elegant-looking curls.

Beach curls

The easy way to get wavy beach curls

Section the hair about an inch away from each other. Beginning at the root, form an "S" shape with the section and clamp it tightly with the straightener so that curls are formed. You will be able to make two or three such curls in each section. Repeat the same for all sections of the hair and set the hair using a texturizer spray.

Bouncy curls

You can achieve bouncy curls with a straightener, too

Start an inch away from the roots, hold the straightener vertically and move down a section. Now, twist the iron away from the face. Use tension and glide it halfway down the length of the hair. For the remaining length of the hair, use light tension and glide down the iron. Repeating this twice on the same section will give you super bouncy curls.

Braids

No time for elaborate curls? Try this simple braid hack

While the above curling techniques require some time and an ample amount of patience, you can try this easy hack if you don't have much time. All you have to do is, braid your hair tightly and press the flat iron on top of the braid several times. When you open the braid, you will be left with perfect beach waves.