Top reasons why you should give fascia stretching a try

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 03:23 pm

Fascia stretching stretches the fibrous connective tissue and this helps relax and rejuvenate the body

There are various forms of stretching and almost all of them revolve around loosening tight muscles. However, one of the latest trends focuses on something that you may not be familiar with—the fascia. Fascia is the fibrous connective tissue that supports muscles, bones, tendons, and organs, and stretching it is said to be relaxing and rejuvenating. Read on to know about its benefits.

Weight reduction

It indirectly helps in weight loss: Here's how

We say indirectly because doing fascia stretches by itself does not cause weight loss. However, when the fascia is stretched, it leads to better body movements unlike other forms of stretching. Thus going for a run or doing cardio workouts may feel light on your body and you may be encouraged to work out for longer periods of time, thus burning more calories.

Circulation

Improves blood circulation in the body

Lingering tension in certain parts of the body not only affects movement but also decreases blood circulation. Fascia stretching, however, helps by reducing the tightness and tension, and increases the blood flow to all the parts. Regularly doing fascia stretches also improves the process of toxin removal from the body and allows more oxygen to reach the muscles and organs.

No pain

Is less painful than other rehab stretches

Fascia stretching is ideal for those who are recovering from an injury as it does not cause pain and all you feel is mild pressure. Further, it is believed that this type of stretching will help in faster recovery from tough training sessions without soreness. So, if you're someone who lifts weights and does regular cardio, then stretching your fascia is a good idea.

Benefits

Few other benefits of fascia stretching

Fascia stretching is an excellent way to increase mobility. In addition, it also aids in muscular balance, increased flexibility, and better muscle function. Regularly practicing fascia stretches or doing fascial stretch therapy with an expert will also lead to decompression in joints and enhanced strength over time. So what are you waiting for? Why not quickly get started on this trending exercise?