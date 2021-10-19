What are the differences between organic soaps and normal soaps?

Written by Varnika Sharma Published on Oct 19, 2021

Organic soaps contain glycerine and so are good for our skin

A lot of people often wonder about the difference between a normal soap and an organic soap. To understand the same, we must first learn about the making of soap. Organic soaps contain glycerine that helps us maintain moisture in our skin and such soaps do not use any artificial fragrance. They are beneficial for your skin as well. Here's more on it.

Composition

Organic soaps are composed of natural oils

Experts have said that storebought or normal soaps have surface-based detergents in them that create the effect of "building up a lather." However, organic soaps are made up of natural oils such as hemp seed and coconut oils that help in cleansing your skin from the inside. Such soaps also have the potential to penetrate the pores in your skin, thus enabling thorough cleaning.

Strategy

Presence of glycerine in organic soaps makes much difference

Glycerine present in organic soaps attracts water and keeps the skin moisturized. Unlike organic soaps, glycerine is removed from normal soaps and replaced with by-products that make your skin drier. This way, customers go back to change the brand and buy a normal soap of a different brand. This may further benefit the companies because their customers are returning to buy a better product.

Sustainability

Organic soaps are sustainable and good for the environment

Organic soaps are not only good for your skin but are also good for the environment as they are made up of natural products. Using sustainable products, like organic soaps, will help us contribute toward healthier, pollution-free water, air, and soil. Moreover, brands should also start promoting more eco-friendly and sustainable products that will immensely benefit the environment.

Guide

Here are some other reasons to buy organic soaps

Mostly, organic soaps are not made in big industries and this is why small businesses are involved in making these soaps. Therefore, buying such soaps will also help small businesses to grow, which will benefit everyone. Another reason is that storebought soaps might also have harmful chemicals. Though the market is flooded with both kinds of soaps, what's your pick now?