Business magnates such as Bill Gates and Roman Abramovich aren't famous for their wealth and business acumen alone. They also happen to be among the world's largest contributors to climate change and ecological imbalance. Recent reports about Gates's massive carbon footprint and wasteful lifestyle are sobering considering how he is constantly pontificating about climate change while asking common folk to lead frugal lives.

Information Note: Reports cited do not consider emissions from billionaire's enterprises

It's worth noting that these carbon-footprint estimates are rather conservative. The report cited doesn't factor in the carbon footprint of the billionaire's enterprises. This report has been developed using publicly available data, as most billionaires prefer to maintain privacy. Things could be a lot worse.

Glaring hypocrisy Former Microsoft CEO Gates launched new book on climate change

Gates's book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster launched on Tuesday, following which everyone's attention was drawn to his wasteful ways. He's the world's fourth-richest person and is worth an estimated $135 billion. His sprawling mansion has a collection of Greta Thunberg-upsetting Porsches, four private jets, and a fleet of helicopters. These alone can wreak enough environmental damage as thousands of Americans put together.

Ecological havoc Gates's artificial beach needs yearly imports of Caribbean sand

Gates wasteful practices include flying down to the Paris climate summit in a private jet and importing tonnes of sand from the Caribbean on a yearly basis to replenish the artificial beach on his property. This not only disturbs the Caribbean ecology, but it also burns a tremendous amount of fuel to transport something alien that's also damaging the lake within his property.

Carbon-intensive farming 'It's okay when Bill does it': YouTuber highlights CEO's wastefulness

In a video on the subject loaded to the gills with satire, YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson mentions Gates is also the largest owner of farmland in America. He uses the 242,000 acres to grow corn and soybean as feed for commercial animal husbandry, a highly carbon-intensive agricultural model. Watson also underscores the hypocrisy of Gates advising commoners to change their lifestyle for environmental reasons.

Emissions ahoy! Roman Abramovich's superyacht emits 25,100 tons of CO2 annually

Russian billionaire Abramovich has amassed $19 billion, trading oil and gas. Besides owning London's Chelsea FC, he has a superyacht called Eclipse, a custom Boeing 767, and a submarine. He has abodes around the world and contributed nearly 33,859 metric tons of CO2 to global emissions in 2018. More than two-thirds of the emissions came from his yacht, which is on standby all year round.

Doomsday Clock Billionaires should lead by example