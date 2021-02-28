-
Samsung Galaxy M31s becomes cheaper; now starts at Rs. 18,500Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 12:35 am
-
Samsung Galaxy M31s, which was launched in India in July 2020 has received a price-cut.
Following the latest price-revision, the device has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000 and now starts at Rs. 18,499 for its 6GB/128GB storage model.
To recall, the handset comes with a punch-hole display, four rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and an Exynos 9611 chipset.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
The device is offered in two colors
-
The Samsung Galaxy M31s features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back panel houses a quad-camera unit within a rectangular module.
The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black color options.
-
Information
The handset sports a 32MP selfie camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor
-
The Samsung Galaxy M31s is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy M31s: Pricing and availability
-
In India, the Samsung Galaxy M31s starts at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 20,499 for the 8GB/128GB storage variant. The handset is available for purchase via Amazon, Samsung India's online store, and offline retail outlets.