Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 12:35 am

Samsung Galaxy M31s, which was launched in India in July 2020 has received a price-cut. Following the latest price-revision, the device has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000 and now starts at Rs. 18,499 for its 6GB/128GB storage model. To recall, the handset comes with a punch-hole display, four rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and an Exynos 9611 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The device is offered in two colors

The Samsung Galaxy M31s features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The back panel houses a quad-camera unit within a rectangular module. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black color options.

Information The handset sports a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M31s packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals It is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M31s: Pricing and availability