Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres faces disciplinary action from Sporting: Details
What's the story
Viktor Gyokeres, the striker who has been eyeing a transfer to Arsenal, is facing disciplinary action from Sporting Lisbon after missing his pre-season training deadline. As per Sky Sports News, the Sweden international was expected to join the squad by 5pm local time on Saturday. Sporting are considering fining Gyokeres unless he can provide a valid reason for his absence such as medical issues or an approved extended leave. Here's more.
Transfer talks
Sporting president Varandas rejects Arsenal's offer for Gyokeres
Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, has taken a strong stance in the ongoing transfer negotiations with Arsenal. He has demanded €70 million (£60.4 million) plus €10 million in add-ons for Gyokeres, rejecting an earlier offer of €65 million plus €15 million. Varandas said, "We are calm. Everything can be resolved with the close of the transfer window, a heavy fine and an apology to the group."
Club status
Sporting are under no pressure to sell players
Sporting are in a strong financial position and have been performing well on the pitch, winning three of the last five Primeira Liga titles. They also benefit from regular Champions League revenue. With their budget for next season secured, they are under no pressure to sell key players like Gyokeres, who has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for the club.
Transfer strategy
Arsenal set to complete move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke
Arsenal are close to finalizing a £52 million move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke, who will provide much-needed cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank. The 23-year-old winger had an impressive season with Chelsea, making 45 appearances and scoring 11 goals while providing five assists. Meanwhile, Arsenal have already completed the signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. They also signed midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford. Earlier, they got in Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for £5m.
Twitter Post
Gyokeres
🚨⚠️ Sporting president Varandas on Gyökeres not showing up for pre-season: “If they don't want to pay Viktor's fair market value, we're very comfortable with that for the next three years”.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2025
“This strategy is also making it more complicated for the player to leave. Nobody is… pic.twitter.com/VPHemfkPFq