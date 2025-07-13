Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres faces disciplinary action from Sporting: Details

Viktor Gyokeres, the striker who has been eyeing a transfer to Arsenal , is facing disciplinary action from Sporting Lisbon after missing his pre-season training deadline. As per Sky Sports News, the Sweden international was expected to join the squad by 5pm local time on Saturday. Sporting are considering fining Gyokeres unless he can provide a valid reason for his absence such as medical issues or an approved extended leave. Here's more.

Transfer talks Sporting president Varandas rejects Arsenal's offer for Gyokeres Sporting's president, Frederico Varandas, has taken a strong stance in the ongoing transfer negotiations with Arsenal. He has demanded €70 million (£60.4 million) plus €10 million in add-ons for Gyokeres, rejecting an earlier offer of €65 million plus €15 million. Varandas said, "We are calm. Everything can be resolved with the close of the transfer window, a heavy fine and an apology to the group."

Club status Sporting are under no pressure to sell players Sporting are in a strong financial position and have been performing well on the pitch, winning three of the last five Primeira Liga titles. They also benefit from regular Champions League revenue. With their budget for next season secured, they are under no pressure to sell key players like Gyokeres, who has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for the club.

Transfer strategy Arsenal set to complete move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke Arsenal are close to finalizing a £52 million move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke, who will provide much-needed cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank. The 23-year-old winger had an impressive season with Chelsea, making 45 appearances and scoring 11 goals while providing five assists. Meanwhile, Arsenal have already completed the signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. They also signed midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford. Earlier, they got in Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for £5m.