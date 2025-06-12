Brighton agree £29.8m deal for Olympiakos forward Charalampos Kostoulas
What's the story
Brighton & Hove Albion have roped in 18-year-old forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiakos for a whopping sum of £29.8 million.
The deal, which is the highest ever for a Greek club, will see Kostoulas join the Premier League "Seagulls" on July 1.
As per BBC, the teenager was undergoing a medical with the club on Thursday. He will sign a five-year contract that will start on July 1.
Here's more.
Deal
A record deal for a Greek player
The report adds that there is an inclusion of an add-on of £1.7 million. It will be a record for a Greek player.
Notably, the £29.8m is the highest fee ever received by a Greek club, beating the £16.6m Wolves paid to sign Daniel Podence from Olympiakos in 2020.
If the add-on of £1.7m for Kostoulas be met during his time with the Seagulls, it would be a record paid for a Greek player - which will better the £30.63m Napoli paid AS Roma for Kostas Manolas in 2019.
Rising star
Kostoulas played 35 matches for Olympiakos last season
Kostoulas, a Greece Under-21 international, joined Olympiakos's academy and made his first-team debut in 2024.
The young forward scored seven goals in 35 appearances last season in all competitions. All of his 7 goals came in the Super League Greece from 22 appearances.
Kostoulas helped Olympiakos win the Super League Greece title in 2024-25. He also won the Greek Football Cup last season.
In 2023-24, he won the UEFA Youth League with the club.