The report adds that there is an inclusion of an add-on of £1.7 million. It will be a record for a Greek player.

Notably, the £29.8m is the highest fee ever received by a Greek club, beating the £16.6m Wolves paid to sign Daniel Podence from Olympiakos in 2020.

If the add-on of £1.7m for Kostoulas be met during his time with the Seagulls, it would be a record paid for a Greek player - which will better the £30.63m Napoli paid AS Roma for Kostas Manolas in 2019.