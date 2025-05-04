Chelsea defeat Premier League champions Liverpool 3-1: Key stats
What's the story
Chelsea defeated Liverpool 3-1 in matchweek 35 of the Premier League 2024-25 season to keep their hopes alive for next season's Champions League qualification.
The match was played at Stamford Bridge.
Liverpool, who were crowned champions last weekend after beating Tottenham Hotspur, failed to live up to the expectations with manager Arne Slot making six changes to their starting lineup.
Here's more.
Match highlights
Chelsea capitalize on Liverpool's early mistakes
Chelsea capitalized on Liverpool's early errors, scoring from their first attack.
A Curtis Jones slip allowed Pedro Neto to set up Enzo Fernandez for the opener.
The Blues continued to dominate but couldn't double their lead before the break despite having a few opportunities.
Liverpool managed just one shot on target in the first half, underlining Chelsea's defensive prowess and attacking pressure.
Game changer
Palmer's brilliance leads Chelsea to victory
In the second half, Chelsea maintained their attacking intent. Cole Palmer, the star of the match, was instrumental in Chelsea's win.
He made a run down the right and crossed for Noni Madueke, who went down in the area.
Virgil van Dijk tried to clear but accidentally kicked the ball into Jarell Quansah, resulting in an own goal.
Match progression
Liverpool's response and Chelsea's resilience
Chelsea could've made it 3-0 when Palmer hit the inside of the post after a brilliant solo run.
But Liverpool hit back with Van Dijk heading in from a corner to cut the deficit, adding tension at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues showed resilience as Moises Caicedo capitalized on Dominik Szoboszlai's poor pass and was fouled by Quansah, leading to a penalty awarded to Chelsea.
Palmer stepped up to take the penalty and scored. This goal ended his 12-match drought.