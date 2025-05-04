What's the story

Chelsea defeated Liverpool 3-1 in matchweek 35 of the Premier League 2024-25 season to keep their hopes alive for next season's Champions League qualification.

The match was played at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, who were crowned champions last weekend after beating Tottenham Hotspur, failed to live up to the expectations with manager Arne Slot making six changes to their starting lineup.

Here's more.