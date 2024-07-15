In short Simplifying... In short Euro 2024 saw young talents shine, with Lamine Yamal making history as the youngest scorer and assist provider.

Nico Williams, Cole Palmer, Jamal Musiala, and Xavi Simons also impressed with their performances.

Williams and Palmer made their mark in the final, while Musiala won the Golden Boot and Simons excelled for the Dutch team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nico Williams of Spain was terrific at Euro 2024 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Youngsters who impressed largely at Euro 2024: Decoding key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:24 pm Jul 15, 202410:24 pm

What's the story The 2024 edition of the UEFA European Championship got over on Sunday with Spain lifting the trophy after beating England in the final at Olympiastadion Berlin. Throughout the tournament, several youngsters came to the fore and made lasting impressions. From Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to Germany's Jamal Musiala and England's Cole Palmer, youngsters shone. We decode youngsters who impressed largely.

#1

Lamine Yamal - Spain

Lamine Yamal was adjudged Young Player of the Tournament (4 assists, 1 goal). Before turning 17 this weekend, Yamal made history by becoming the youngest scorer at major tournaments and youngest assist provider in Euros history. As per Squawka comparison matrix (data by Opta), Yamal clocked 14 shots (excluding blocks) with seven of them on target. He created 19 chances and completed 150 passes.

#2

Nico Williams - Spain

22-year-old winger Williams showed tremendous pace and dribbling abilities to floor opponents. He finished with two goals, including one in the final (A1). FC Barcelona could sign Athletic Bilbao's Williams in the summer. Aged 22 years and 2 days, Williams became the second-youngest player in history to score in an Euro final, after Pietro Anastasi for Italy in 1968 (20 years and 64 days).

#3

Cole Palmer - England

Cole Palmer of England didn't start any match but he did make his presence felt as a substitute. He assisted Ollie Watkins in the 90th minute against the Netherlands in a crucial semi-final clash. Palmer scored England's goal in the final. As per Squawka, Palmer became the youngest ever substitute to score in a men's Euro final at 22 years and 69 days old.

#4

Jamal Musiala - Germany

Germany's Jamal Musiala was one of the six players to win the Euro 2024 Golden Boot award after scoring three goals. The 21-year-old has already earned 34 caps for Germany, scoring five goals. He also owns 163 appearances for Bayern Munich. At Euro 2024, Musiala clocked seven shots (excluding blocks) with four on target. He created five chances and had an 89.7% pass accuracy.

#5

Xavi Simons - Netherlands

Xavi Simons enjoyed a terrific tournament for the Dutch, making three assists and scoring one goal. Paris Saint-Germain's Simons played on loan at RB Leipzig last season. He is attracting interest with Bayern Munich and Manchester United monitoring him. At Euro 2024, Simons clocked nine shots (exclusing blocks) and had four shots on target. He created 10 chances and owned an 88.37% pass accuracy.